Tionesta Man Faces Charges for Threatening Men With Rifle

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing charges following an incident in which he allegedly threatened two men with a rifle.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Scott Jason Wagner, of Tionesta.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:10 a.m. on February 22, a known woman reported to Clarion-based State Police that a vehicle was parked in her driveway on Route 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, the driver, a white male who was later identified as Scott Wagner, was asleep and had multiple firearms in his possession.

The complaint states that when Wagner woke up, he immediately fled the scene, and was then stopped by state police at a location on Manculich Lane in Parker, where police discovered Wagner had a strong odor of alcohol around him, as well as bloodshot, glassy eyes, and he was disheveled.

According to the complaint, Wagner was in possession of two firearms: a Springfield XD-45ACP rifle and a Rugar M77 pistol.

When asked if he had been drinking, Wagner allegedly stated he had consumed eleven beers earlier in the day while drinking at a known man’s house but had stopped drinking around 2:00 p.m.

Trooper Kochara, of the Clarion-based State Police, then noticed Wagner had red marks on his face and asked about what caused the marks.

According to the complaint, Wagner stated he was in a verbal argument with the above-mentioned known man and a second known man after they had taken his keys because he was drinking, and they didn’t want him driving home drunk.

Wagner allegedly told police that in his drunken state, he left the residence where he had been drinking, went out to his car, and got his rifle, then reentered the residence and threatened the men to give him his keys back. He stated a physical altercation then broke out between him and the other men, during which he said he struck both of them with his fists multiple times. He then got his keys back, fled the scene, and drove on a public road to the driveway where he was seen passed out in his vehicle.

The following charges were filed against Wagner through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, March 16:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, with Judge Miller presiding.

