CEC Employees Will Continue Maintaining Members’ Electric Service

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is an essential service provider. CEC will continue to maintain the essential service they provide while adding appropriate protective measures during this unprecedented time.

Members can continue calling 800-282-8610 to report an outage. General, urgent needs can still be addressed by calling 800-521-0570. Members are encouraged to utilize www.central.coop or SmartHub (CEC’s online account management service) to contact CEC, and for additional service assistance.

CEC employees are dedicated to serving members and will continue to be. All employees will continue working to make sure members’ needs are met. However, members may notice some interruptions in normal accessibility.

CEC urges members to keep the safety of field personnel in mind if you see them out and about, and practice social distancing to protect all parties.

With everything everyone has to worry about these days, CEC feels your electricity shouldn’t be one of them. Therefore, CEC has suspended all service shutoffs for past due accounts until further notice. If members are having difficulty paying their bill, CEC is willing to work with them and has various options available. Some of these options energy assistance programs or other payment arrangement agreements based on the specific situation.

The health, well-being, and safety of members, employees, and the community is still CEC’s highest priority.

During this time, CEC urges members to remain alert to potential scams. If something seems unusual, please contact CEC directly.

As this pandemic continues to unfold, please remain informed and keep yourself, and your family, safe. And remember, CEC has been committed to serving members and keeping lights on for 83 years, and will continue to be as we move through this emergency together.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

