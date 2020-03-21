James “Jim” C. Shaffer, 60, of Marienville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home.

Born September 19, 1959 in Joliet, IL, he was son of the late Ursel L. Shaffer and Doris S. Shaffer Murphy; she survives and lives in Marienville.

Mr. Shaffer attended East Forest High School, graduating in 1977.

On May 16, 1982, he married the former Cindy Zimmerman at Virginia Beach, VA; she survives and lives in Marienville.

For 40 years Mr. Shaffer worked as an auto mechanic; he spent the past few years self-employed as the owner and operator of Shaffer’s Garage in Marienville.

He was of the Methodist faith.

He was member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club and the Sportsman Club of Forest County.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and cars.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Justin J. Shaffer of West Newton, PA; a brother, Joseph L. Shaffer and his significant other, Melinda Creel, of Clarington; and two nieces.

There will be no public visitation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

