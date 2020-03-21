Summerville Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man is facing charges for allegedly threatened to kill a woman.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Norman Trenton Mitchell, of Summerville, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 4:11 p.m. on March 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Collett, of Marienville-based State Police, around 6:45 p.m. on January 10, he was dispatched to a residence on State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of harassment.

A known female victim reported that Norman Trenton Mitchell sent her multiple threatening messages on Facebook Messenger, the complaint states.

Trooper Collett viewed the messages in which Mitchell threatened multiple times to harm and/or kill the victim, according to the complaint.

While the victim was being interviewed, Mitchell called the victim via Facebook Messenger, and Trooper Collett attempted to speak with Mitchell via phone but was unsuccessful. He also attempted to contact Mitchell multiple times but were unsuccessful.

Mitchell’s whereabouts were unknown at the time, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Following his arraignment on March 11, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

He was released on March 12, after his bail type was changed to unsecured per judge’s order.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on May 5, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

