Warren “Brent” Burford of Brookville, son of the late Warren C. Burford and Patricia Joanne (Horne) Burford was born June 6, 1950 in Oak Ridge, PA.

Brent passed away on March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Brent attended Redbank Valley High School and graduated in 1969.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and served for one tour in Vietnam.

He was 101st Airborne also known as the Screaming Eagles and a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal among other awards.

He maintained lifelong friendships and an unbreakable bond with his Brothers in combat.

Brent was married to his best friend, Cheryl Ann (Barnett) Burford on February 17, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, PA.

They were married for 47 years and together had three children.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Eric (Stephanie) Burford, Erin (Bucky) McKillip, and Kara (Buck) Hetrick; brother, Brian C. (Laura) Burford; sister-in-law, Deborah (Dick) Barr; beloved grandchildren, Parker McKillip, Brant McKillip, Penelope Burford, and Brooks Hetrick; and nephews/niece, Ty Burford, Ethan Burford, Mason Burford, Sean Schoeffel, and Keli Schoeffel.

Brent worked for George I. Reitz and Sons for the majority of his career.

He began as a Welder after attending Triangle Tech where he received an Associate’s Degree in Welding Technology.

He later became a Service Technician.

In this position, he serviced gas pumps at service stations and the technology that powered them.

He would proudly point out every service station that he had installed or repaired their gas pumps.

He had many lasting friendships with his co-workers.

Brent enjoyed many things in life including spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, hunting, buggy riding, helping his neighbors, spending time with all of his special friends and his four-legged pals, Tilly and Maddie.

Brent was the best Grumpy Grampy and adored his Grandchildren more than anything else in life.

He was a member of the Falls Creek FOE, Beechwoods Golf Course, and the American Legion in DuBois.

Brent was preceded in death by his Father, Warren C. Burford and his best doggie friend, Annie.

A memorial service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Veteran Organization of donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

