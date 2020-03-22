 

Man Sends 12-Year-Old Girl Snapchat Message Threatening to Rape Her

Sunday, March 22, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-siren-4SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man sent a Snapchat message to a 12-year-old girl threatening to rape her.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a case of corruption of minors on Lincoln Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, was reported.

Police say the victim – a 12-year-old Sligo girl – received an anonymous Snapchat request from an unknown male around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

According to police, the victim accepted the request on Snapchat, and upon talking to the man, he threatened to come to her house and rape her. 

The suspect then sent a screenshot of the victim’s location using the Snapchat map to her and related he knew where she lived.  Finally, he also sent a video to her of him stroking his genitals.


