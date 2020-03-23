Wet Roadway Leads to Crash on Route 66

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman hydroplaned and crashed her vehicle on State Route 66 in Redbank Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:31 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 27-year-old Rebecca L. Duncan, of Arnold, Pa., was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north on State Route 66, just south of Swartfager Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say Duncan hydroplaned due to the wet roadway, then traveled across the left lane and struck the left guide rail with the front left bumper of her vehicle, causing disabling damage.

Duncan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was cited for a speed violation.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Mark’s Auto assisted at the scene.

