 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Erie County Issues Stay at Home Order

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

imageERIE, Pa. (EYT) – After announcing Erie County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a stay at home order for the county effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, through April 6.

People in Erie County are only allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons:

  • Task essential to maintain their health and safety or the health and safety of their family or household members, including pets, such as visiting a health care professional, obtaining medicine or medical supplies, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
  • Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts
  • Delivery of necessary services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
  • To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business
  • Engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, or running if they maintain social distancing

    • Dahlkemper also asked that people not leave Erie County unless necessary.

    The order comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issuing stay at home orders for seven Pennsylvania counties.


    Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

    Sports

    Local and National Sports News
    Sports
    Sports Archive

    Recipes

    Recipes submitted by our Readers
    Recipe of the Day Archive

    cinema

    local movie listings
    Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

    Feedback

    Have a suggestion?
    We want to hear from you!
    exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

    Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
    Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.