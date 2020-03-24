THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
BREAKING NEWS: Erie County Issues Stay at Home Order
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 04:03 PM
ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – After announcing Erie County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a stay at home order for the county effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, through April 6.
People in Erie County are only allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons:
Dahlkemper also asked that people not leave Erie County unless necessary.
The order comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issuing stay at home orders for seven Pennsylvania counties.
