BREAKING NEWS: Erie County Issues Stay at Home Order

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – After announcing Erie County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a stay at home order for the county effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, through April 6.

People in Erie County are only allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons:

Task essential to maintain their health and safety or the health and safety of their family or household members, including pets, such as visiting a health care professional, obtaining medicine or medical supplies, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts

Delivery of necessary services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

Engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, or running if they maintain social distancing

Dahlkemper also asked that people not leave Erie County unless necessary.

The order comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issuing stay at home orders for seven Pennsylvania counties.

