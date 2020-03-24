 

Gerald Evan Hughes

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailGerald “Jerry” Evan Hughes, 78, of Whiteville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

He was the son of the late James Rodney Hughes and Phyllis Jane Dunlap Hughes and was also preceded in death by brothers, Jim Hughes and Geroge Uhl.

Jerry leaves behind his wife, Hildegarde Bessel Hughes, of the home; children, Steven Hughes (Rose), Darain Hughes, Karen Hughes, Kelly Wilson (Steven) all of Franklin, PA, Coy Smith of Philadelphia, PA, Shaune Smith (Janet) of Whiteville, Brett Smith (Joseph) of Ardmore, PA, Bethany Pedersen (Robert) of Spring Hill, FL; siblings, Richard Hughes, Randall Uhl both of Franklin, PA; 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchilden.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472 or to Grace Episcopal Church, 105 S. Madison Street, Whiteville, NC 28472.

Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Gerald Evan Hughes, please visit www.worthingtonfuneralhome.com.


