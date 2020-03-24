Harvey H. McDonough, 77, of Oil City, PA. died at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday March 24 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born May 17, 1942 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Floyd W. & Catherine Harvey McDonough.

Harvey was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Harvey was married in Germany on Feb. 17, 1962 to the former Barbara Elizabeth Kirtzel and she survives.

Mr. McDonough had worked for General Telephone Co.

He was a member of the Oil City Lodge 363 F & AM, the Eagles Club and a Life Member of the PNA Club.

He was also employed by the Game Commission for many years and always enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Heidi McDonough of Cochranton, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Andrew McDonough and Floyd McDonough and a sister Lida Mortimer.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Because of our current situation, Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

