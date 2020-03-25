 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

D9 Alumni Update: Michaela Higgins, North Clarion – Grove City College

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

2019michaelahigginsGROVE CITY, Pa. – Michaella Higgins, a Grove City College junior from North Clarion, concluded the 2020 indoor season February 27 by taking ninth in the 5000 meters at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, held at Youngstown State. She recorded a career-best time of 20 minutes, 7.11 seconds.

(Photo courtesy of Grove City Athletics) 

Higgins also helped Grove City’s distance medley relay squad earn fifth at the conference meet with a time of 13:38.26.

She is also a three-year cross country letterwinner. She took 31st at the conference championships last November and closed the 2019 season by finished 138th out of 352 runners at the NCAA Mideast Championships.

This update is provided courtesy of Grove City Sports Information Director Ryan Briggs


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.