D9 Alumni Update: Michaela Higgins, North Clarion – Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Michaella Higgins, a Grove City College junior from North Clarion, concluded the 2020 indoor season February 27 by taking ninth in the 5000 meters at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, held at Youngstown State. She recorded a career-best time of 20 minutes, 7.11 seconds.

(Photo courtesy of Grove City Athletics)

Higgins also helped Grove City’s distance medley relay squad earn fifth at the conference meet with a time of 13:38.26.

She is also a three-year cross country letterwinner. She took 31st at the conference championships last November and closed the 2019 season by finished 138th out of 352 runners at the NCAA Mideast Championships.

This update is provided courtesy of Grove City Sports Information Director Ryan Briggs

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.