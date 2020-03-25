Icy Road Conditions Lead to Two Simultaneous Crashes on Route 36

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say icy road conditions contributed to two crashes that occurred late Monday morning on State Route 36.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 10:55 a.m. on Monday, March 23, two single-vehicle crashes occurred simultaneously on Route 36 just north of Cemetery Hill Road in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 66-year-old George T. Charsar, of Hermitage, was operating a 2019 Dodge Caravan, and 66-year-old Debra L. Campbell, of Brookville, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, both traveling north on State Route 36.

Police say both drivers lost control of their respective vehicles due to the icy road conditions. Charsar’s vehicle struck an embankment along the roadside, while Campbell’s vehicle crossed over the southbound lanes and struck another embankment.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

Both vehicle sustained minor front end damages and were towed from the scene by Brosius Towing.

