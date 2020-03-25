Ronette Jewel Schepis, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a brain tumor which she unknowingly suffered with for over five years.

She was born on June 29, 1963, the daughter of the late Ronald Dale Ishman and Beverly Ann (Buck) Ishman.

On May 18, 1996 she became the wife of James Alan Schepis. Together they enjoyed twenty-three years of marriage.

Ronette was lovingly known as “the Wild Child” to many of her friends and acquaintances. She previously worked as a bartender at Murdock’s and other local bars, she liked to talk to the customers and enjoyed her work.

Her husband Jim and daughter Haley were her biggest enjoyments in life, she loved them dearly. She loved to travel with them and dine out.

Ronette lived life to the fullest and made wonderful memories with her daughter and sisters right up to the end, they recently enjoyed spending time together.

She was a loving and caring person that always put others before herself, her kindness will be dearly missed by many.

In addition to her husband Jim and daughter Haley, she is survived by three sisters, ZeeDale Baron and husband Victor of Virginia, Melanie Austin and husband Dale of New York and Valerie Swiatkowski of New York; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Ruffy, her faithful four footed companion of sixteen years.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made in Ronette’s memory to Lisa’s Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or the American Cancer Society.

