Slippery Rock’s Papa Named PSAC Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has released the major award winners for the 2019-20 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field season.

WOMEN

Edinboro junior Stefanie Parsons was tabbed the Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. She is the first athlete to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Shippensburg’s Neely Spence accomplished the three-peat (2008-11). Parsons claimed her third major award of her career (Freshman of the Year – 2017-18). The junior paced the PSAC and Atlantic Region in the 800-meter run, mile and 3000-meter run. She posted the second-fastest time in the league and region in the 5000-meter run. She was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year. She broke a 30-year school record in the 3K. Parsons qualified for the NCAA DII Championship in the mile and 3K.

West Chester junior Caroline Lewis was named Field Athlete of the Year. She is the first Golden Ram to claim the award and is the second West Chester athlete to win any major award in the sport. She was named the USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year. Lewis earned the Most Valuable Athlete accolade at the PSAC Championship. She finished the season atop the rankings in the Atlantic Region in the pentathlon, high jump, long jump and 60-meter hurdles. Lewis won titles at the PSAC’s in the pentathlon and 60-meter hurdles while finishing second in the high jump and third in the long jump.

Shippensburg’s Leah Graybill was voted Freshman of the Year and is the fourth Raider to claim the accolade. Graybill broke school records in the 60- and 200-meter dashes. She claimed fourth at the PSAC Championship in a highly competitive 60-meter dash. The freshman finished third at the league championship in the 200.

Slippery Rock’s John Papa claimed the Coach of the Year accolade for the fifth time and first since 2015-16. Papa paced The Rock to their sixth PSAC crown and first since 2016 after amassing 99.5 points. His 4×800 relay team won the gold at the PSAC Championship while the 4×400 relay squad finished second.

The awards are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches. The top three finishers in each event at the PSAC Championships are recognized as all-conference performers. FULL LIST HERE

PSAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Major Awards

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Caroline Lewis, West Chester

Women’s Track Athlete of the Year: Stefanie Parsons, Edinboro

Women’s Freshman of the Year: Leah Graybill, Shippensburg

Women’s Coach of the Year: John Papa, Slippery Rock

MEN

Shippensburg’s Dave Osanitsch was tabbed PSAC Coach of the Year for the 10th consecutive season and for the 12th time in his career. The Raiders won their 10th consecutive PSAC Championship and 14th overall after producing 171 points at the event. Shippensburg’s Drew Dailey and Aaron Arp earned Most Valuable Athlete and Most Outstanding Track Athlete, respectively, at the event. Under Osanitsch’s direction, Shippensburg produced seven all-conference individuals while two relay teams accomplished the feat. He led Arp, Charles Bowman and his 4×400 relay team to qualifying times at the NCAA DII Championship.

Dailey was named Freshman of the Year and is the sixth Raider to earn the award. Shippensburg has claimed the award in three consecutive seasons. Dailey impressed while earning crowns in the 800-meter run, mile and running the anchor leg of the winning 4×800 relay team at the PSAC Championships.

Arp claimed the Track Athlete of the Year and is the third Raider to garner the award. He is the first since 2015-16 (Kieran Sutton). Arp qualified for the 60-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash at the NCAA’s. The redshirt-sophomore broke school records in the 200- (21.43) and 400-meter dashes (47.40) while ranking in the top 20 in four events on the NCAA DII national list. He won the 200-meter crown while running a leg on the championship-winning 4×400 relay team. Arp finished second in the 60-meter hurdles at the PSAC Championships.

West Chester junior Ralph Casper was tabbed Field Athlete of the Year. He is the second Golden Ram (Eric Broadbent) to claim the award while it marks the third time West Chester has boasted the winner. Casper was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic Region Field Athlete of the Year. The junior broke the PSAC shot put record on three occasions throughout the year while posting an NCAA DII automatic qualifying mark in the event. He was voted the PSAC Championship Most Outstanding Field Athlete. He finished second in the weight throw at the PSAC’s while hitting an NCAA provisional mark in the event.’

The awards are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches. The top three finishers in each event at the PSAC Championships are recognized as all-conference performers. FULL LIST HERE

PSAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Major Award Winners

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: Ralph Casper, West Chester

Men’s Track Athlete of the Year: Aaron Arp, Shippensburg

Men’s Freshman of the Year: Drew Dailey, Shippensburg

Men’s Coach of the Year: Dave Osanitsch, Shippensburg

