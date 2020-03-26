560 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pennsylvania, Bringing Total to 1,687

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 26, 560 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,687.

Counties impacted to date include:

Adams – 7

Allegheny – 133

Armstrong – 1

Beaver – 13

Berks – 36

Blair – 1

Brandford – 2

Bucks – 107

Butler – 19

Cambria – 1

Carbon – 2

Centre – 9

Chester – 84

Clearfield – 2

Columbia – 3

Cumberland – 15

Dauphin – 13

Delaware – 156

Erie – 4

Fayette – 8

Franklin – 5

Juniata – 1

Lackawanna – 28

Lancaster – 21

Lawrence – 1

Lebanon – 4

Lehigh – 63

Luzerne – 36

Mercer – 3

Monroe – 67

Montgomery – 282

Montour – 4

Northampton – 56

Philadelphia – 402

Pike – 15

Potter – 1

Schuylkill – 9

Somerset – 2

Susquehanna – 1

Warren – 1

Washington – 12

Wayne – 6

Westmoreland – 24

York – 21

Statewide, there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and sixteen deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced:

· Expanded stay-at-home order to include Erie County, bringing total counties to eight.

· Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

· Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

· Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

· No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

· Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

· Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.