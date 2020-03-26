 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Knox Man Injured in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash

Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Knox man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Cranberry Township on Wednesday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, on Wednesday, March 25, Shawn Reedy, of Knox, was operating a 2015 GMC van, traveling west on U.S. 322 near the intersection with Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township, when for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the north berm and into a ditch. The impact with the ditch then caused the vehicle to roll over.

Reedy suffered injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Reedy was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and a search of Reedy found that he was also in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.