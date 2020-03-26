Knox Man Injured in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Knox man was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Cranberry Township on Wednesday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, on Wednesday, March 25, Shawn Reedy, of Knox, was operating a 2015 GMC van, traveling west on U.S. 322 near the intersection with Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township, when for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the north berm and into a ditch. The impact with the ditch then caused the vehicle to roll over.

Reedy suffered injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Reedy was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and a search of Reedy found that he was also in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.

