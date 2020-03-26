Patricia A. Hynes, 88, a resident of Southwoods in Titusville and formerly of Oil City died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born October 8, 1931, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Flo Persing Stuck.

Pat was a 1949 graduate of Oil City High School.

On December 20, 1952, she was married in St. Joseph Church by the late Rev. Otto Pisoni to Patrick J. “Lefty” Hynes and he survives.

Mrs. Hynes had worked many years as the secretary at St. Joseph Church in Oil City. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and had been a member of the Oil City VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Pat enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and trying new recipes and spending time with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved attending her grandchildren’s dance recitals for the past 8 years.

She and her husband served as camp counselors for many years at Summer Camp sponsored by Community Services.

In addition to her husband Lefty, she is survived by six children, Patrick Hynes and his wife Jackie Gill of Cold Spring, NY, Kathleen Hynes of Pleasantville, Jeanne (Teenie) Walters and her husband Mike of Franklin, Mary Peterson and her husband Randy of Titusville, Nancy Slater and her husband Bill of Titusville, and Bob Hynes and Jen Azenberger of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Peterson, of Starskville, MS, Chris and Narae Peterson, of Seoul, Korea, John and Jacqueline Slater, of Titusville, Sara and Joshua Meeder, of Pleasantville, Aaron and Becca Walters, of College Station, TX, Nicole Hynes/Joden Garver, of Oil City, and Emily Hynes and significant other “Pete” Birchard, of Oil City; ten great-grandchildren, Livia and Elijah Garver, Natalie, Gracie and Aubrie Birchard, Emma Barnhart, Joel and Morgan Slater, Leo Peterson, and Jules Hynes Peterson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Geraldine Russell.

There will be no viewing or visitation. A Private Committal Service will be held on Friday in Calvary Cemetery. Public Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Eternal World Television Network, INC (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Rd. Irondale, AL 35210 1 800 447 EWTN.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

