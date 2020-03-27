21 Additional Warnings Issued to Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses That Remain Open

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police troopers issued an additional 21 warnings on Thursday to non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations, according to a report released Friday.

A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Municipal Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.

