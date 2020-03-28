Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions Open at Clarion County YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is hiring for multiple positions. Applications must be submitted electronically or by mail by April 9.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS

The Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA are hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors for their 2020 summer program at YMCA Camp Coffman. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people. Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest by April 9 to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA (youngerdays@oilcityymca.net) or Michelle Miller (childcare@clarionymca.net) at the Clarion County YMCA. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources.

Applications can be mailed to Jennifer Cooper at: Oil City YMCA, c/o Jennifer Cooper, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To learn more about the YMCA Summer Day Camp Program visit the Summer Day Camp website.

YMCA PROGRAM ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a part-time YMCA Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in the areas of Aquatics and/or Sports Departments. Assistant will lead programs, teach or officiate youth sports, teach or assist with swim lessons, train staff, schedule, hire, manage volunteers and assist with other duties as needed.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports and aquatics programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained. Position is 15-20 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by April 9 to Katie Neely at programdirector@clarionymca.net or to 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

ACTIVE OLDER ADULT FITNESS INSTRUCTOR

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with a fitness background to teach older adult fitness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Clarion County YMCA. The position is part-time.

The position will teach 50-minute class each Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. The instructor will lead older adults through an exercise experience encompassing safe, effective workouts to increase strength, range of movement, stability, cardiorespiratory fitness, and other components of healthy living for the older adult. Chairs may be used during the class for support. All different types of equipment are available for the instructor to incorporate into the class. Must be able to adapt the programming to fit the gross needs of the class and keep the participants safe, while getting an effective workout targeted to the needs of older adults in general.

CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained. Position is 2-10 hours per week.

Apply by April 9 to Jesse Kelley; jkelley@clarionymca.net or Jesse Kelley/Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

DAYTIME HOUSEKEEPER

The YMCA is seeking a Daytime Housekeeper responsible for overall appearance and cleanliness of the wellness center, equipment, and other areas as identified by supervisor. Includes dusting, vacuuming, scrubbing of equipment in cardio and strength areas. The position is part-time, average 10 hours per week. Two days per week; 5-hour shifts. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Schedule is flexible.

Apply by April 9 to Henry Sherman at maintenance@clarionymca.net or Clarion County YMCA c/o Henry Sherman, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Printable applications are available HERE.

