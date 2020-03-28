Ira Aldridge Minor, age 91, of South Main St., Brookville PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Ira was born on May 14, 1928, to the late Nathaniel and Clara (Parker) Minor in Brooklyn, NY.

He attended his elementary and high school years around Brooklyn before enlisting in the New York National Guard at the age of 17. Ira was a veteran of three wars: World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam war. He was active duty during the racial integration of the U.S. Army, a part of his life of which he is very proud.

He was first married to his native German wife who was named Emily. She preceded him in passing and a few years later, on May 4, 1991, Ira married Tommie Lee (Walker) (Briscoe) Minor; Tommie also preceded him in passing on August 2, 2016.

He was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville, PA. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 102 in Brookville, where he served as an active member of the Brookville Honor Guard, participating in providing military honors for deceased veterans. Ira completed twenty years of service to the United States Military holding the rank of Warrant Officer 3 at his retirement. He helped support Tommie in her efforts as a counselor as well. The military, whether he volunteered or was sent, afforded him the opportunity to explore many parts of the world; he especially enjoyed his time spent in Europe.

He was a hard worker all his life, and in many ways, helped pave the way for other African Americans wherever he worked and served, he viewed that as an obligation for the betterment of all people. He attributed his work ethic to his father who helped him to also have the mindset of never being bitter about life. Ira’s friends and family know him as an honest and dear friend. He enjoyed laughing and brought light and knowledge to conversations that many enjoyed with him. He had a family of friends that will miss spending time with him at church, at the Heritage House in Brookville, and many other places where he was known to be.

Ira is survived by four stepchildren; Gunther Kritzler, Rosemarie (Horst) Beigel, Dr. Karen (Dr. Rodrick) Stevenson, and Brian “David” (LaDonna) Briscoe; three nieces; Debra Hammond, Linda Morgan, Leslie Christmas; one nephew; Craig Hammond; and many great and great great nieces and nephews as well as many step and great step grandchildren.

In addition to his wives and parents Ira is preceded in passing by his sister, Dolores Hammond.

A memorial service and celebration of Ira’s life will take place at a later date when his family and friends will be able to freely travel. Full military honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. Online condolences are encouraged to be left by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

