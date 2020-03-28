 

Route 68 Main Street to Be Closed This Weekend in Chicora Borough Due to Railroad Repairs

Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Chicora 4BUTLER CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a closure on Route 68 (Main Street) in Chicora Borough, Butler County, is planned for the weekend, weather permitting.

(Photo courtesy of Mary Twentier)

A full closure of Main Street is anticipated to occur between Medical Center Drive and Hemphill Lane to allow Clayton Railroad Construction crews to conduct pile driving repairs the pier of the railroad bridge spanning over the roadway.

The roadway will be closed until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour:

From East of the Closure

  • Follow Medical Center Drive
  • Turn right onto Route 68 (Chicora Road)
  • End detour

From West of the Closure

  • Same detour in opposite direction

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District10.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

