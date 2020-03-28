Route 68 Main Street to Be Closed This Weekend in Chicora Borough Due to Railroad Repairs

BUTLER CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a closure on Route 68 (Main Street) in Chicora Borough, Butler County, is planned for the weekend, weather permitting.

A full closure of Main Street is anticipated to occur between Medical Center Drive and Hemphill Lane to allow Clayton Railroad Construction crews to conduct pile driving repairs the pier of the railroad bridge spanning over the roadway.

The roadway will be closed until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour:

From East of the Closure

Follow Medical Center Drive

Turn right onto Route 68 (Chicora Road)

End detour

From West of the Closure

Same detour in opposite direction

