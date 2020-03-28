Say What?!: Moose Rescued From Swimming Pool in New York State

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – A loose moose that spent days wandering the streets of a city in New York state was captured and will be relocated after falling into a resident’s swimming pool.

The New York State Police said the moose had been spotted multiple times over the course of recent days before it ended up trapping itself in a swimming pool on Wednesday evening.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.