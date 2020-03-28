THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Nothing Will Make Social Distancing Easier … Except Maybe the Right Wine from Deer Creek Winery!
Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery makes ordering wine easy with their new online store!
Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door! Click here to visit their online store.
Deer Creek Winery is also offering wine pairing and food carry-out.
Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.
