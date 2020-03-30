Clarion County Career Center Donates Needed Supplies for Healthcare Workers, First Responders

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Career Center is a small school with a big heart. In this time of the COVID-19 world crisis, the school wanted to do its part to help the local emergency services and hospital secure much needed supplies.

The supply needs of healthcare workers and emergency personnel have significantly increased due to the virus.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) was gathered from the Career Center Practical Nursing building and their secondary programs, like Allied Health, so these supplies could be utilized by local healthcare workers and first responders. In accordance with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the World Health Organization, those working in medical facilities and emergency services have a high need for items such as: masks, gowns, gloves, antiseptic wipes, hand sanitizer, etc.

A suggestion from some Career Center instructors and staff resulted in asking if the school could donate some of the PPE the school had, knowing these supplies are in some cases in short supply. Braxton White, Joint Operating Committee board chairperson, also inquired if the school could possibly help in donating supplies.

Items the Career Center had on-hand were pulled together. Clarion County Emergency Management Agency members: Dave Dunn, Homeland Security Planner and Brett Whitling, Operations & Training for the county and Clarion Borough Mayor, came to pick up the supplies and will ensure equitable distribution to where they are needed.

While the donation is a small drop in the bucket, if we all contribute and do our part, we will help those on the front lines and get through this crisis together.

