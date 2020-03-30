Mabel H. Magee Bryant, 93, of Sligo, passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilation Center.

Born March 15, 1927, in Perryville, PA, she was the daughter of Herman and Elsie (Wile) Fox.

She married Newton Magee on May 23, 1944 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 1977. She then married Earl Bryant on October 8, 1982 and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2000.

Mabel worked at ASR for a number of years and was also a Homemaker. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Callensburg and Sligo United Methodist Churches. Mabel was a former member of the Redhats Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, working in her yard and spending time with her family and friends.

Mabel is survived by two sons; Royal Magee and Linda Smith of Nebraska, Paul Magee and his wife Ginny of Goose Creek, SC., four daughters; Carol MacKinlay and her husband Alex of FL., Betty Jane Weimer and her husband Rick of Phoenix, AZ., Brenda Magee of Sligo, PA., and Christy Magee of Clarion, PA. She is survived by three step-sons; Gary, Randy, and Sam Bryant, three step-daughters; Janice Gourley, Cindy Vogel and Annette Hoover. Mabel is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a former daughter-in-law Chanhom Smythe of CA.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two husbands’, a son; Kenneth Magee, a sister; Sarah Fox, four brothers; Charlie, Donald, Chester, and Rawland Fox, and also a step-son; Phil Bryant.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions there will be no visitation or public services.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Interment will be in the Oakhill Cemetery in Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

