D9 Alumni Update: Bobby Mathews, Moniteau – Grove City College

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

2020 Bobby Matthews Grove CityGROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City’s College’s Bobby Mathews, a Moniteau graduate, competed in the throwing events for the Grove City indoor track and field team this winter.

(Photo courtesy of Grove City Athletics)

He capped the season at the conference championships by taking 12th in the shot put with a season-best effort of 39 feet, ½ inch.

Mathews produced his best throw of the season in the weight throw (30-6¼) February 14 at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet in Berea, Ohio.


