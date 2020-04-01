Dancer’s Studio Striving to Bring Normalcy with Online Dance Classes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During this time of COVID-19, social distancing, and stay at home orders, having a bit of normalcy is important to many.

(PHOTO: The Cornecki girls, Reese and Raquelle do their routines online in Reese’s room. Submitted photo)

And – the Dancer’s Studio in Clarion is providing that by offering all of its classes online through Zoom.

“Our goal is to try to keep our employees with jobs, our dancers active, and a somewhat normal schedule,” A-Jo Gallagher, owner of the Dancer’s Studio, said. “We are hosting over 60 online classes a week and trying to keep active on social media platforms, as well, for sharing.”

Gallagher said Dancer’s Studio has created a resource page for the studio where students can find all the Zoom links.

“We also have prerecorded video for all of our recital choreography,” Gallagher said.

Parents of the dancers have been very supportive of the efforts.

“We have had an enormous amount of parents thanking us and sending us so many great messages,” Gallagher said.

Robin Cornecki is one of those parents.

“It is absolutely amazing,” Cornecki said.

Cornecki’s daughters Reese and Raquelle are both active with the Dancer’s Studio.

“Both of my girls are doing class in Reese’s room, and Ryan (her husband) has made a tap board for them to use. My girls have both enjoyed it.”

According to Cornecki, the Dancer’s Studio educated its families on Zoom and did practice runs.

“Kelly (from Dancer’s Studio) made a detailed Google site with a ton of information to make it super easy to use,” Cornecki said.

Gallagher said Dancer’s Studio is striving to continue giving quality online instruction, and it understands that technology can be difficult for some.

“We are here to guide them through this,” Gallagher said.

Jordan McElravy is one of the dancers who is taking advantage of the offerings provided by Dancer’s Studio.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Jordan said. “It helps us to stay active and keep progressing. It also gives us a chance to see our friends.”

Jordan’s mom, Sandi McElravy, said the way Dancer’s Studio has adapted in this challenging time comes as no surprise.

“This is just another one of the many reasons I love Dancer’s Studio and our dance family,” Sandi McElravy said. “They are always exceeding our expectations and finding new ways to engage our kids in positive ways.”

