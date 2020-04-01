Hearing Set for Today for East Brady Man Busted With Narcotics

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An East Brady man is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing today on felony drug charges related to a routine probation appointment in which he was caught in possession of prescription medication that he was allegedly attempting to sell.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Brian Beabout, of East Brady, is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Beabout is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a discovery made during a routine probation appointment.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on January 23, a Clarion County Adult Probation Officer provided Chief Detective William Peck of CNET with two morphine pills that were seized from Brian Beabout. He also gave Detective Peck a report on the office visit with Beabout.

On January 13, Beabout reported to the Adult Probation Office for a scheduled office visit and submitted to a drug test, and he tested positive for controlled substances.

Content related to drug activity was located on Beabout’s cellular phone, including some of which was a text message sent by Beabout’s phone to a person “interested in 15 m morphines” on December 5, 2019, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes the probation officer advised Beabout that the probation department was going to search his vehicle and asked if there was anything in his vehicle (such as drugs, paraphernalia, or weapons).

According to the complaint, the probation officer reported Beabout made the statement that there were “a couple of pills in the console.” The officer then asked Beabout to be more specific, and he allegedly stated, “two morphine in a small plastic baggie.”

When the officer asked Beabout why he had the pills, he stated, “a friend gave me a few to help me out, make a couple bucks,” and when asked to clarify if he intended to sell the pills, he stated “yeah,” the complaint states.

Beabout’s vehicle was then searched by parole officers, and the two blue pills, marked “M 15,” were located in the console and logged into evidence at the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.

The complaint states research on the pill markings on Drug.com showed the pills seized were 15mg Morphine Sulfate Extended-Release, a Schedule Two controlled substance.

Beabout was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30.

The charges were waived for court on Tuesday, February 25.

