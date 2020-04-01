State Police Investigating Theft of Over $2K from Elderly Man

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating the theft of more than $2,000 from an elderly Tionesta man.

According to police, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on March 20, and 4:00 p.m. on March 30, an unknown individual(s) used a known 82-year-old Tionesta man’s account number to make nine transactions totaling $2,055.93.

The investigation is ongoing.

