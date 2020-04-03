Clarion U. Sports Hall of Fame Snapshot: Tony Vincent

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Tony Vincent is one of seven newly elected members to the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame)

Vincent, an outstanding pitcher for the Golden Eagles, helped lead Clarion to the PSAC title in 1967 and was the first Clarion baseball player to ink a professional major league contract.

Vincent played for Clarion Hall of Fame coach Joe Knowles (‘93) from 1965-67.

Vincent gained experience on the mound as a starter in 1965 as the Golden Eagles mounted a successful 13-5 campaign.

In 1966 he sported a 3-3 record in helping Clarion to an 8-6 mark. Clarion posted big wins over California, Edinboro and Slippery Rock.

The 1967 squad were PSAC Champions with a regular-season record of 15-1, including winning the first 15 games of the season. Vincent had a great season. He was 5-0 on the mound with an ERA under 0.50 including three shutouts. He won key games against Slippery Rock (1-0) and Indiana (3-0) to lead the way. He averaged 12 strikeouts per game with a riveting fastball and a curveball that broke “off the table”.

A native of Pittsburgh and a 1963 graduate of Wilkinsburg High, Tony returned home in the Summer of 1967 leading to his professional career.

Playing in the Pittsburgh Fed League, Tony racked up a 15-0 summer record with Lawrenceville and McKeesport averaging 13 k’s per game. He was signed by the Boston Red Sox late in the Summer of 1967 and reported to the Greenville (S.C.) Red Sox in 1968. He posted a 9-6 record there with a 2.9 ERA. He moved up to Winston- Salem (High A) in 1969 and was doing well (1-3) when he was injured. He returned to Greenville and could not continue. He played in Canada in 1970 but then retired.

Tony received his Elementary Ed degree in 1967 as well as a Math degree from Clarion in 1978. He taught in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 32.5 years before retiring in 2003. He is currently teaching Math at Saint Joseph’s High in Natrona Heights and is an Adjunct Professor at LaRoche University. Tony and wife Judy (Polosky ’68) have two sons, Michael and David.

