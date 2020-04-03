Man Caught With Stolen Vehicle in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was caught with a stolen vehicle in Punxsutawney on Monday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State police, around 11:08 p.m. on March 30, it was reported a 23-year-old Brookville man’s vehicle was stolen from East Main Street in Reynoldsville by 31-year-old Stevonta Lofton, of Rossiter.

Police say the vehicle, a 2005 Honda Civic, was then recovered on Cranberry Alley in Punxsutawney Borough, and Lofton was located and taken into custody.

Court documents indicate Lofton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $25,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above report on April 2, 2020.

