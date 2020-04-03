Mary C. (Hindman) Cook, 91, of Brookville, PA passed away peacefully April 1, 2020.

Born November 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. “Doc” and Margaret (Lucus) Hindman.

Mary had a love for so many things in life. She enjoyed driving fast cars and racing in her younger days. She had a passion for old-fashioned hymns or any music with a good rhythm. She was the captain of her high school basketball team. She lived by her motto “eat dessert first”. She was known for her kind heart, loving her family and any child she knew.

Mary worked at Sylvania in Brookville for many years. She then retired after 15 years of service from the former Owen Illinois. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved the Lord and had attended the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, the Pisgah Presbyterian Church, and most recently the Roseville Independent Chapel.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald L. (Margie) Cook of Brookville and Donald L. (Cynthia) Cook of Tallmadge, OH. She is also survived by two daughters, Gindy L. (Wayne) Johnston of Reynoldsville and Molly B. (Hip) Reed of Clarion. In addition, she is also survived by seven of her most favorite people in the world, her grandchildren, Kristen N. Cook, Courtney N. (Michael) Forsythe, Brittney Reed, Kimberly D. (Jason) Hollobaugh, Garrett D. (Amanda) Cook, Emily L. Cook, Gregory E. Cook, and Cody M. Young. Little did she know that it could get even better and was survived by five great-grandchildren, Clayton R. Cook, Colt M. Forsythe, Crue W. Forsythe, Cameron R. McGrail and Carter W. Cook. She is also survived by one sister Nancy M. Neiswonger, Mary had a special place in her heart for Marge Lindemuth and son Todd (Jennifer) Lindemuth and their two children Dylan and Hannah Lindemuth.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Hindman, Harold Hindman, Ralph Hindman, and Herbert Hindman. Also preceding her in death was a sister Betty Pierce and her late son Sgt. Herbert M. Cook.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Clarion Hospital. With special thanks to Dr. Janice Semeyn, Dr. Catherine Cunningham, ER staff Rich, Patty, and Donna. May God be with all healthcare providers at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Clarion Sunshine Project at P.O. Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214 or Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. The service will be officiated by Reverend Calvin Davie. Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast may be viewed at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/26886.

