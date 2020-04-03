 

Say What?!: Truck Load of Toilet Paper Burns in Texas Highway Crash

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Truck-load-of-toilet-paper-burns-in-Texas-highway-crashDALLAS COUNTY, Tx. – Authorities in Texas said a truck driver was not injured when his vehicle caught fire on the interstate, but the flames destroyed some precious cargo: a load of toilet paper.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the truck crashed about 4 a.m. Wednesday and burst into flames on Interstate 20, near the I-45 interchange in southern Dallas County.

Read the full story here.


