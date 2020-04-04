PA Department of Health Provides Guidelines for Making, Using Homemade Masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) on Friday provided guidelines for making and using homemade masks.

(PHOTO: Lynne Leonard of Port Allegany, McKean County, Pa., is doing her part to combat the COVID-19 outbreak by making homemade face masks for her family and friends. The pattern is from Lorrie Nunemaker, and the filter is in the sleeve.)

With Governor Wolf on Friday, April 3, recommending that all Commonwealth residents should use masks when going out in public, the PA DOH released guidelines on how to make and use homemade masks.

“Homemade mask made out of fabric and cloth are not considered Personal Protective Equipment,” the DOH memo stated. “However, homemade masks can be an effective complement to handwashing, social-distancing, and other mitigation measures.

“Homemade masks limit the spread of infectious droplets in the air by containing coughs and sneezes. When a homemade mask can’t be acquired a scarf or bandana can be utilized. By implementing community use of these homemade-fabric or cloth masks, everyone will have a higher degree of protection from this virus.”

According to the DOH guidelines, the materials that are needed to make homemade masks include fabric, (the DOH recommends 100 percent cotton as the most effective), fabric ties, scissors, and a sewing machine or needle and thread.

To make the masks measure and cut two pieces of fabric in rectangle patterns to fit snugly around the face (size of 12 inches by 6 inches is standard for adults). Tightly sew both layers together on all edges and then cut fabric ties to fit around the ears. Sew the ties to the insides of the mask on the smaller edges, repeating on both sides. Resew the sides to ensure a tight seal between both pieces of fabric and the earpiece.

For more information on how to make the masks, the DOH was directing people to a story in the New York Times.

BEST PRACTICES FOR HOMEMADE MASKS

The DOH also gave guidelines for the best practice for making and wearing fabric or cloth masks.

According to the guidelines, people should consider buying the materials to make the masks online to avoid exposure in public places or to purchase masks made by small businesses.

Before putting on a mask, people should clean their hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, and the masks should fit snugly around the mouth and nose.

“If the mask has a metal wire, it should be fitted snugly to the bridge of the nose,” the guidelines said.

Once the mask is on, people should avoid touching the mask while using it, and if they do touch the mask they should wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

“Masks should be discarded or washed after every use,” the guidelines said. “And, they should not be worn damp or when wet from spit or mucus.”

To remove the mask, people should do so from behind.

“Do not touch the front of the mask,” the guidelines said.

Once the mask is removed, the wearer should immediately wash his/her hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

WHEN SHOULD THE MASKS BE WORN

According to the DOH memo, those staying home and having no close contacts who are infected with COVID-19 don’t need a mask most of the time.

“However, wearing a nonmedical or homemade mask may be helpful in certain situations or for certain populations,” the DOH said.

Those situations include:

Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies;

While visiting your health care provider;

Traveling on public transportation;

Interacting with customers/clients at essential businesses; and

When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.

“Because homemade masks protect everyone else from the droplets created by the wearer, it is important that as many people as possible wear these masks when leaving their homes,” the DOH guidelines said. “This helps prevent those who may be infectious but are only mildly symptomatic or not symptomatic from spreading the virus to others in the community. Everyone should remember the phrase ‘my mask protects you, your mask protects me.’ By increasing the overall number of people who are containing their coughs, sneezes, and other droplets, it will help us control the overall spread of the virus.”

