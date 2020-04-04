Rebecca W. “Becky” Davis, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Becky was born on July 29, 1940 in Franklin to the late Lloyd and Irene Shawgo Wheeling. She married Robert Davis on April 29, 1961 in Franklin.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1959.

Becky worked as a secretary at Quaker State for 17 years in both the Titusville and Oil City offices.

She enjoyed crocheting, going on trips to Alaska with her husband, traveling, being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While at the nursing home, Becky was active in church activities and enjoyed playing bingo.

Beck is survived by her husband Bob of Oil City; a daughter Renee Porcenaluk and husband Joe of Titusville; two sons, Robert Davis and wife Karen of Ripley, NY, and Gary Davis and wife Doris of Titusville; six grandchildren, Megan Porcenaluk, Holly Porcenaluk, Bob Davis, Michael Davis, Tyler Davis, and Mackenzie Davis; six great-grandchildren, Rayden Kiser, Jayce Amacher, Christopher Davis, Laikynn Davis, Genevieve Davis, and Bennett Adams; a brother Michael Wheeling and wife Sandy of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Becky was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Jessica and Kaitlyn Davis; and one sister, Diana Mong.

Services will be private to the family.

Interment will be at Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.