Donald E. Morrow, Jr., 62, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home.

Born July 19, 1957 in Greenville, he was the son of Ruth (Cherry) and the late Donald Morrow.

Donald was married to the former Penny Brown, who preceded him in death. He then married the former Jodi Burk; she survives him.

For over 45 years, Donald worked in Shipping and Parts Inspection for Franklin Bronze.

As a lover of the outdoors, Donald could often be found hunting or fishing, but his greatest love was his family, grandchildren, and friends. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

In addition to his mother and wife, Donald will be forever remembered by his son, Donald E. Morrow, Jr. and his wife, Tiffany; his daughter, Marcy Martin; his step-daughter, Chelsey Antus; his five grandchildren, Kylie Martin, Jett, Zoey and Lincoln Morrow, and Ella Antus; his great-grandson, Kason Wood; his two brothers, Mike and Bill Morrow; and his sister, Diane Rhodes and her husband, Jim.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Donald’s Life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.