Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in Beaver Township over the weekend.

Police say around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, unknown individuals used a hammer and crowbar to remove a door hinge, valued at $10.00, from a shed door at a location on Ritts Station Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The individuals then fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, the individuals involved are believed to be three males, approximately 30 years of age, and traveling in a blue van.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

