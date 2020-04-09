Regina M. “Toby” Sunseri, 90, of Rouseville, PA. ,died at 12:20 A.M. Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Sugarcreek Station after a period of declining health.

Born August 24, 1929 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Martin & Mary Woloszyn Malys.

Toby was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Nov. 11, 1950 in Assumption B.V.M. Church to Salvatore J. “Sam” Sunseri and he preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2018.

Mrs. Sunseri had worked for Foster Forbes Glass Plant and had been the manager of the Oil City Credit Bureau.

A member of St. Venantius Church for many years, she currently was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Toby enjoyed walking on her treadmill daily, watching game shows and spending time on her tablet.

She and her husband wintered in Florida for many years, camped for many years and played cards with several card clubs.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah R. Sunseri of Rouseville & her fiance David Jarzab and Sally A. Sunseri & her husband Jim Pfendler of Erie. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Frances Budzinski of CA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Stella Krol and a brother Ed Malys

Because of Holy week and the Corona Virus, private viewing and private Funeral Services will be held only for the family.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.