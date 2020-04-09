THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Open Daily for Takeout Food & Wine
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville is open daily for takeout food.
Call 814-354-7392 with your order and the team at Deer Creek Winery will have it ready for you!
Deer Creek Pairings
A whole new flavor experience. Combine two of your Deer Creek favorites to create a brand new flavor. Each of the three combinations produces a unique flavor never offered before. Available in three combinations: Berry White, Blushing Berries, and Cran-gry Sangria!
Click here to view their Wine List.
The winery is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.
