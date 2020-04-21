Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Provide for Flexibility on Property Tax Deadlines, Allow Remote Public Meetings and Notary Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that allows municipalities to provide flexibility on property tax deadlines, allows remote public meetings, and remote notarization of documents so online vehicle sales can resume.

Senate Bill 841 is intended to help local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 emergency and protect the public.

“This bipartisan legislation gives local governments and businesses additional options to help property taxpayers and address various needs,” Wolf said. “COVID-19 remains a very real threat and each of us needs to continue doing our part to cut back on physical interactions. This new law is a measured and safe way to provide relief as we continue to monitor the spread of the virus.”

The bill does the following:

Reauthorizes the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council and requires it to study the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals and health systems

Allows local governments to conduct remote public meetings.

Provides property tax relief by allowing taxing districts to waive late fees and penalties for property taxes paid by December 31, 2020.

Allows school districts to renegotiate contracts with service providers to ensure payment of personnel and fixed costs during the school closure.

Allows remote notarization of documents.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.