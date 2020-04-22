Clarion Hospital Reports Total of 19 Positive Coronavirus Tests, One Patient Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of 19 positive Coronavirus tests and one confirmed Coronavirus patient currently being treated as an inpatient.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/21/20: 510

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 424

Positives: 19

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/21/20: 2330

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1729

Positives: 182

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/22/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 4 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Department of Health on April 21.

Other:

· A date to resume elective procedures and surgeries has not been selected. The date will be guided by the needs of BHS patients, federal and state guidelines, and to the extent they are available, evidence-based position papers on the subject.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment.

· Email covid19donationsclarion@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

