Ronald Francis Schuster, 92, passed away the morning of Sunday April 19,2020 in Wellington, Florida.

He was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1928. He served in the United States Navy during WWII, and then completed his college education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While moving his beloved family to Massachusetts, he established The October Company in Easthampton, Massachusetts, and was involved in many service clubs, while also assisting in the architectural design of a local high school. He also was part owner of a local golf course.

After having managed The October Company for over 30 years he retired to Jupiter, Florida, where he was an active member of the Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. For many years, he also summered at the White Cliff Country Club in Plymouth Massachusetts. He passionately enjoyed playing golf, as well as spending time with his family.

He is survived by his four daughters, Rona Elizabeth von Mering of New of Pine Bush NY, Lea Frances Foti of Billerica Massachusetts, Beth Lea Williams of Wellington Florida and Resa Mae Ike of Horseheads NY.

He is preceded by his father, Francis Schuster and his mother, Theresa Mereider Schuster. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and he will be missed by all.

Due to our current situation, a private family viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

The service will be live streamed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.

Burial will follow in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

