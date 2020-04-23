Over 500 Total Coronavirus Tests Obtained Through Clarion Hospital; Two Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported out of 527 total tests at the hospital, 20 have been positive, and two confirmed Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Thursday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/22/20: 527

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 436

Positives: 20

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/22/20: 2341

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1736

Positives: 185

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/23/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 4 suspected. 6 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other:

· A date to resume elective procedures and surgeries has not been selected. The dates of resuming procedures and surgeries will be recommended by the Reopening Steering Committee, which meets Thursday for the first time. It will be grounded by staff and patient safety, and it will be guided by the needs of BHS patients, federal and state guidelines, and to the extent available, evidence-based position papers on the subject.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment.

· Email covid19donationsclarion@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its own data only. The Pennsylvania Department of Health data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

