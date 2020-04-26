PA Department of Health Reports 1,116 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Reaches 1,550

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, 2020, 1,116 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 41,165.

The death toll has reached 1,550.



New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/26/20 – 1,116

4/25/20 – 1,397

4/24/20 – 1,599

4/23/20 – 1,369

4/22/20 – 1,156

4/21/20 – 1,296

4/20/20 – 948



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 117 1408 1 Allegheny 1211 14399 73 Armstrong 46 602 2 Beaver 366 1864 46 Bedford 21 158 1 Berks 2491 4954 88 Blair 21 868 0 Bradford 28 516 2 Bucks 2504 7265 141 Butler 170 2030 6 Cambria 21 912 1 Cameron 1 38 0 Carbon 163 925 12 Centre 81 811 1 Chester 1177 4756 82 Clarion 22 463 1 Clearfield 11 383 0 Clinton 21 174 0 Columbia 269 469 7 Crawford 19 628 0 Cumberland 267 1230 8 Dauphin 519 3063 18 Delaware 3281 7815 141 Elk 3 147 0 Erie 77 1556 0 Fayette 79 1622 4 Forest 7 26 0 Franklin 205 2576 2 Fulton 3 72 0 Greene 25 392 0 Huntingdon 22 228 0 Indiana 63 590 4 Jefferson 4 297 0 Juniata 78 111 0 Lackawanna 793 2025 63 Lancaster 1577 6911 74 Lawrence 61 644 5 Lebanon 612 2339 7 Lehigh 2601 6694 51 Luzerne 2008 4238 67 Lycoming 55 980 0 McKean 5 150 0 Mercer 65 637 1 Mifflin 27 609 0 Monroe 1065 2376 45 Montgomery 3733 14668 217 Montour 47 2940 0 Northampton 1813 5768 49 Northumberland 90 453 0 Perry 26 176 1 Philadelphia 11152 24646 272 Pike 349 1106 12 Potter 4 72 0 Schuylkill 321 1803 5 Snyder 33 172 1 Somerset 25 486 0 Sullivan 1 27 0 Susquehanna 79 235 4 Tioga 14 205 1 Union 31 478 0 Venango 7 226 0 Warren 1 150 0 Washington 101 1865 2 Wayne 92 468 3 Westmoreland 374 4086 19 Wyoming 17 121 2 York 593 6326 8 Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives Total Cases* Deaths Negative 41,165 1,550 157,428 * Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data View hospital data (desktop version)

View hospital data (mobile version) Trajectory Animations COVID-19 Trajectory Animations Positive Cases by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 27% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 4,027 10% 168 Asian 420 1% 21 White 8,292 20% 570 Other 176 0% 4 Not reported 28,250 68 787

* 68% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 651 7297 9 Northeast 8926 23956 80 Northwest 257 5345 7 Southcentral 2459 19164 34 Southeast 25969 72818 461 Southwest 2416 28848 18

EpiCurve by Region



Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 26, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

