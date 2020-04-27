THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Fewer Than 900 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Surpasses 42,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, 885 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 42,050. The death toll is currently 1,597.
There are 161,372 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599
4/23/20 – 1,369
4/22/20 – 1,156
4/21/20 – 1,296
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total
Deaths
|Armstrong
|46
|1
|47
|2
|Butler
|170
|0
|170
|6
|Clarion
|22
|0
|22
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|0
|11
|Crawford
|19
|0
|19
|Elk
|3
|0
|3
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|Indiana
|63
|0
|63
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|4
|McKean
|5
|0
|5
|Mercer
|65
|0
|65
|1
|Venango
|7
|0
|7
|Warren
|1
|0
|1
|0
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|122
|1434
|1
|Allegheny
|1224
|14765
|79
|Armstrong
|47
|606
|2
|Beaver
|387
|1898
|46
|Bedford
|21
|162
|1
|Berks
|2526
|5072
|89
|Blair
|21
|886
|0
|Bradford
|28
|522
|2
|Bucks
|2585
|7497
|148
|Butler
|170
|2041
|6
|Cambria
|21
|938
|1
|Cameron
|1
|45
|0
|Carbon
|164
|948
|12
|Centre
|87
|831
|1
|Chester
|1214
|4895
|81
|Clarion
|22
|464
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|395
|0
|Clinton
|25
|193
|0
|Columbia
|277
|510
|7
|Crawford
|19
|630
|0
|Cumberland
|282
|1275
|9
|Dauphin
|529
|3158
|21
|Delaware
|3361
|7957
|142
|Elk
|3
|148
|0
|Erie
|81
|1621
|0
|Fayette
|79
|1648
|4
|Forest
|7
|26
|0
|Franklin
|227
|2630
|2
|Fulton
|3
|74
|0
|Greene
|25
|393
|0
|Huntingdon
|24
|233
|0
|Indiana
|63
|598
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|305
|0
|Juniata
|79
|117
|0
|Lackawanna
|833
|2107
|63
|Lancaster
|1633
|7125
|75
|Lawrence
|63
|667
|5
|Lebanon
|621
|2397
|7
|Lehigh
|2636
|6805
|56
|Luzerne
|2035
|4362
|71
|Lycoming
|57
|1010
|0
|McKean
|5
|155
|0
|Mercer
|65
|664
|1
|Mifflin
|30
|622
|0
|Monroe
|1083
|2441
|46
|Montgomery
|3817
|15022
|232
|Montour
|48
|2942
|0
|Northampton
|1834
|5843
|49
|Northumberland
|90
|473
|0
|Perry
|26
|182
|1
|Philadelphia
|11361
|25299
|274
|Pike
|352
|1120
|12
|Potter
|4
|73
|0
|Schuylkill
|324
|1825
|5
|Snyder
|33
|177
|1
|Somerset
|25
|503
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|26
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|241
|4
|Tioga
|14
|212
|1
|Union
|31
|491
|0
|Venango
|7
|231
|0
|Warren
|1
|160
|0
|Washington
|107
|1970
|2
|Wayne
|93
|487
|3
|Westmoreland
|377
|4188
|19
|Wyoming
|18
|128
|2
|York
|606
|6509
|9
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|42,050
|1,597
|161,372
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|19%