Fewer Than 900 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Surpasses 42,000

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, 885 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 42,050. The death toll is currently 1,597.

There are 161,372 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/27/20 – 885
4/26/20 – 1,116
4/25/20 – 1,397
4/24/20 – 1,599
4/23/20 – 1,369
4/22/20 – 1,156
4/21/20 – 1,296

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 46 1 47 2
Butler 170 0 170 6
Clarion 22 0 22 1
Clearfield 11 0 11
Crawford 19 0 19
Elk 3 0 3
Forest 7 0 7
Indiana 63 0 63 4
Jefferson 4 0 4
McKean 5 0 5
Mercer 65 0 65 1
Venango 7 0 7
Warren 1 0 1 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives  Deaths 
Adams 122 1434 1
Allegheny 1224 14765 79
Armstrong 47 606 2
Beaver 387 1898 46
Bedford 21 162 1
Berks 2526 5072 89
Blair 21 886 0
Bradford 28 522 2
Bucks 2585 7497 148
Butler 170 2041 6
Cambria 21 938 1
Cameron 1 45 0
Carbon 164 948 12
Centre 87 831 1
Chester 1214 4895 81
Clarion 22 464 1
Clearfield 11 395 0
Clinton 25 193 0
Columbia 277 510 7
Crawford 19 630 0
Cumberland 282 1275 9
Dauphin 529 3158 21
Delaware 3361 7957 142
Elk 3 148 0
Erie 81 1621 0
Fayette 79 1648 4
Forest 7 26 0
Franklin 227 2630 2
Fulton 3 74 0
Greene 25 393 0
Huntingdon 24 233 0
Indiana 63 598 4
Jefferson 4 305 0
Juniata 79 117 0
Lackawanna 833 2107 63
Lancaster 1633 7125 75
Lawrence 63 667 5
Lebanon 621 2397 7
Lehigh 2636 6805 56
Luzerne 2035 4362 71
Lycoming 57 1010 0
McKean 5 155 0
Mercer 65 664 1
Mifflin 30 622 0
Monroe 1083 2441 46
Montgomery 3817 15022 232
Montour 48 2942 0
Northampton 1834 5843 49
Northumberland 90 473 0
Perry 26 182 1
Philadelphia 11361 25299 274
Pike 352 1120 12
Potter 4 73 0
Schuylkill 324 1825 5
Snyder 33 177 1
Somerset 25 503 0
Sullivan 1 26 0
Susquehanna 81 241 4
Tioga 14 212 1
Union 31 491 0
Venango 7 231 0
Warren 1 160 0
Washington 107 1970 2
Wayne 93 487 3
Westmoreland 377 4188 19
Wyoming 18 128 2
York 606 6509 9

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
42,050 1,597 161,372

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 38%
50-64 28%
65+ 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 27, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 19%
80+ 19%