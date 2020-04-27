 

BREAKING NEWS: Man, Woman Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds in Clarion County

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say said two St. Petersburg Borough residents were found shot to death on Sunday.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a known 22-year-old man and a known 19-year-old woman discovered deceased by family members at a residence on Main Street in St. Petersburg Borough on Sunday, April 26.

Police say during the investigation and subsequent interviews, it was discovered that both individuals lived at the residence where they were found.

According to police, both victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victims’ names have not been released.


