PA Department of Health Reports 1,334 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Exceeds 2,400

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1,334 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. The death toll is currently 2,418.

There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

4/30/20 – 1,397

4/29/20 – 1,102

4/28/20 – 1,214

4/27/20 – 885

4/26/20 – 1,116

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 141 1605 4 Allegheny 1333 16646 102 Armstrong 52 710 2 Beaver 435 2142 68 Bedford 24 214 1 Berks 2810 5786 118 Blair 23 1035 0 Bradford 35 698 2 Bucks 3182 8881 237 Butler 180 2304 6 Cambria 32 1299 1 Cameron 1 53 0 Carbon 182 1096 15 Centre 96 950 1 Chester 1469 5609 117 Clarion 23 493 1 Clearfield 16 455 0 Clinton 34 252 0 Columbia 290 657 13 Crawford 19 699 0 Cumberland 365 1585 17 Dauphin 617 3783 25 Delaware 3999 9391 255 Elk 4 171 0 Erie 90 2034 2 Fayette 82 1878 4 Forest 7 30 0 Franklin 325 3053 8 Fulton 6 89 0 Greene 27 429 0 Huntingdon 48 307 0 Indiana 63 755 4 Jefferson 6 322 0 Juniata 84 161 1 Lackawanna 968 2656 83 Lancaster 1904 8148 112 Lawrence 65 758 6 Lebanon 710 2724 10 Lehigh 2896 7508 83 Luzerne 2211 5229 97 Lycoming 81 1173 1 McKean 6 175 0 Mercer 66 772 1 Mifflin 38 700 0 Monroe 1165 2825 55 Montgomery 4487 17930 369 Montour 49 2966 0 Northampton 2182 6548 94 Northumberland 98 615 0 Perry 33 233 1 Philadelphia 12948 29612 422 Pike 394 1294 15 Potter 4 84 0 Schuylkill 384 2136 7 Snyder 33 204 1 Somerset 29 621 1 Sullivan 1 34 0 Susquehanna 84 302 9 Tioga 16 256 1 Union 38 570 0 Venango 7 256 0 Warren 1 180 0 Washington 118 2195 2 Wayne 104 544 5 Westmoreland 396 4749 26 Wyoming 25 175 2 York 664 7327 11 Total Cases* Deaths Negative 48,305 2,418 187,071 * Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Hospital Data View hospital data (desktop version)

(desktop version) View hospital data (mobile version) Trajectory Animations COVID-19 Trajectory Animations Positive Cases by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 27% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 20% Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 26,211 54% 1,155 Male 21,483 44% 1,252 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 608 1% 11 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5,161 11% 235 Asian 533 1% 28 White 10,600 22% 899 Other 227 <1% 8 Not reported 31,784 66% 1,248 * 66% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 740 8459 13 Northeast 10132 28177 94 Northwest 280 6398 11 Southcentral 2999 22816 44 Southeast 30799 87493 570 Southwest 2655 33728 25 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 17 4 4 ALLEGHENY 33 291 93 79 ARMSTRONG 1 4 4 0 BEAVER 2 281 22 61 BERKS 20 490 65 75 BUCKS 47 781 147 175 BUTLER 5 12 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 45 4 12 CENTRE 2 3 2 0 CHESTER 29 434 47 103 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 78 25 17 CUMBERLAND 4 169 42 16 DAUPHIN 4 102 20 17 DELAWARE 43 894 129 192 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 5 30 5 2 INDIANA 2 12 1 4 LACKAWANNA 13 384 57 66 LANCASTER 27 420 107 89 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 42 6 5 LEHIGH 23 403 76 56 LUZERNE 16 290 35 64 LYCOMING 2 23 3 0 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 123 28 22 MONTGOMERY 78 1415 45 294 NORTHAMPTON 11 490 106 55 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 6 2 0 PHILADELPHIA 52 1347 4 164 PIKE 2 23 4 5 SCHUYLKILL 5 19 1 0 SUSQUEHANNA 3 44 12 9 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 8 129 30 23 YORK 4 8 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 478 8827 1148 1614

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 2, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

