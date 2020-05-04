Featured Local Job: Roofing Mechanics and Trainees

Kroh Roofing Inc. is in need of roofing mechanics and trainees.

We are quality and stable company seeking quality individuals. Employment can be seasonal or full time to fit your needs.

Full time benefit package includes healthcare and paid vacations. Starting pay is $12 per hour for laborers- $15 or higher for verified experienced roofing mechanics.

Pre-employment drug test will be administered. A valid driver’s license is required. Have your last three years of work history available.

Call Jeff Kroh at 814-226-7756 for an initial phone interview.

STATE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WILL BE FOLLOWED

