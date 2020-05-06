Statewide Coronavirus Cases Approach 52,000; Death Toll Reaches 3,106

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 888 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 51,845. The death toll is currently 3,106.

There are 204,495 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

4/30/20 – 1,397

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 53 2 55 3 Butler 184 1 185 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 21 0 21 0 Crawford 19 1 20 0 Elk 4 0 4 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 74 1 75 5 Jefferson 6 1 7 0 McKean 6 0 6 0 Mercer 67 2 69 1 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 51,845 3,106 204,495

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 790 9249 14 Northeast 10677 30627 99 Northwest 293 7120 13 Southcentral 3352 25083 46 Southeast 33133 95286 611 Southwest 37130 37130 27

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 148 1692 5 Allegheny 1394 18006 111 Armstrong 55 775 3 Beaver 471 2291 76 Bedford 27 262 1 Berks 3048 6342 148 Blair 25 1213 0 Bradford 36 830 2 Bucks 3508 9728 304 Butler 185 2583 6 Cambria 35 1601 1 Cameron 2 66 0 Carbon 186 1186 16 Centre 113 1119 1 Chester 1636 6113 156 Clarion 23 529 1 Clearfield 21 514 0 Clinton 34 299 0 Columbia 302 737 16 Crawford 20 728 0 Cumberland 386 1839 26 Dauphin 711 4217 29 Delaware 4373 10437 326 Elk 4 191 0 Erie 95 2367 2 Fayette 84 2049 4 Forest 7 31 0 Franklin 406 3294 9 Fulton 7 101 0 Greene 27 482 1 Huntingdon 60 364 0 Indiana 75 827 5 Jefferson 7 352 0 Juniata 86 180 1 Lackawanna 1076 2981 106 Lancaster 2041 8929 145 Lawrence 68 833 7 Lebanon 774 2933 15 Lehigh 3063 8013 102 Luzerne 2306 5828 107 Lycoming 90 1274 4 McKean 6 199 0 Mercer 69 845 1 Mifflin 45 770 0 Monroe 1190 3041 60 Montgomery 4827 19079 471 Montour 50 2973 0 Northampton 2313 7065 122 Northumberland 111 711 0 Perry 34 306 1 Philadelphia 13742 32319 625 Pike 415 1372 17 Potter 4 92 0 Schuylkill 419 2339 9 Snyder 33 244 1 Somerset 32 726 1 Sullivan 1 46 0 Susquehanna 87 347 11 Tioga 16 316 1 Union 39 608 1 Venango 7 273 0 Warren 1 192 0 Washington 121 2463 2 Wayne 110 590 5 Westmoreland 409 5327 29 Wyoming 27 204 2 York 722 7912 11

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 28,248 54% 1529 Male 22,987 44% 1562 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 607 1% 15 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5700 11% 317 Asian 613 1% 34 White 11,937 23% 1147 Other 254 <1% 10 Not reported 33,341 64% 1598 * 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 19 4 4 ALLEGHENY 35 311 99 87 ARMSTRONG 1 5 5 1 BEAVER 3 307 24 69 BERKS 21 553 73 100 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 49 932 189 233 BUTLER 5 12 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 48 5 12 CENTRE 3 10 5 0 CHESTER 32 522 70 134 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 84 28 19 CUMBERLAND 4 183 46 23 DAUPHIN 3 143 30 21 DELAWARE 42 1077 165 245 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 52 7 2 INDIANA 3 13 1 4 LACKAWANNA 13 450 63 88 LANCASTER 27 467 119 121 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 56 9 9 LEHIGH 26 463 88 69 LUZERNE 17 315 49 71 LYCOMING 2 29 7 3 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 129 28 25 MONTGOMERY 81 1589 49 381 NORTHAMPTON 13 542 124 78 PHILADELPHIA 53 1430 7 261 PIKE 2 29 4 5 SCHUYLKILL 7 37 9 1 SUSQUEHANNA 3 44 13 11 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 131 30 26 YORK 4 9 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 502 10010 1372 2108

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 6, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

· Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

· DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.