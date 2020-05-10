Say What?!: Man Waiting to Cash in $1,000 Lottery Ticket Wins Another $177,777

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.

Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery’s customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.

